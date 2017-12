Suspect in custody following Edison Park bank robbery

One person is in custody in connection to a non-takeover bank robbery Thursday evening in the Edison Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The FBI responded about 5 p.m. to the robbery at the Bank of America branch in the 6600 block of North Northwest Highway, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

The suspect was taken into custody, Croon said. Additional information was not immediately available.