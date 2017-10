Suspect in Third Lake bank robbery caught after crash on I-294

A suspect robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in north suburban Third Lake, then crashed their car on I-294 trying to escape and was arrested.

About 3:15 p.m., the Associated Bank branch at 34354 U.S. 45 was robbed by a white or Hispanic man, according to FBI spokesman Garret Croon. The suspect, now in custody, crashed his vehicle on the southbound ramp from I-294 to Willow Road.

No other details were immediately available.