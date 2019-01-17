Suspect in train burglary caught falling through ice on Douglas Park Lagoon

A suspect in a train heist was taken into custody Thursday after falling through ice on the Douglas Park Lagoon.

About 3 p.m., officers spotted a dark-colored vehicle that was wanted in connection with a train burglary that occurred earlier in the day speeding in the 3100 block of West 21st Street, according to Chicago police.

Two suspects in the burglary got out of the vehicle and ran into Douglas Park when officers pursued them, police said.

The officers followed one of the suspects, a 23-year-old man, as he tried to run across the ice on the lagoon and fell through, police said.

Officers were able to get the man out of the water and he was taken into custody, police said. Charges against him were pending.

The other suspect was not in custody as of Thursday night, police said, as Area Central detectives continue to investigate.