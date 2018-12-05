Suspect in Waukegan woman’s fatal stabbing arrested at Union Station

A Waukegan man was charged with murdering a 55-year-old woman this week inside his apartment in the north suburb.

Ivan Rodriguez, 52, was placed into custody about 10 p.m. Monday at Union Station in Chicago after a Metra police officer spotted him, according to Waukegan police. He faces one count of first-degree murder and his bail was set at $2 million.

Rodriguez’s arrest took place 10 hours after a 55-year-old Waukegan woman was found stabbed to death in the suburb’s 800 block of Grand Avenue, police said. Officers conducting a well-being check on her came across his apartment, which was unlocked and had no one else inside.

Her identity was not immediately released pending notification of her family, police said. A Tuesday autopsy by the Lake County coroner ruled she died from sharp force trauma.

The two were believed to be dating when she was killed, police said, and her murder was classified as “domestically related.”

Rodriguez’s next court date was scheduled for Dec. 20.