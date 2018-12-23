Suspect of armed robbery in Lake View arrested on CTA Brown Line tracks

A CTA train near the Belmont stop on the Brown, Purple and Red lines. | Sun-Times file photo

A man suspected of robbing someone at gunpoint Saturday evening in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side was arrested following a botched getaway on the CTA L tracks.

At 8:58 p.m., the 22-year-old allegedly stopped a 47-year-old man walking down an alley in the 800 block of West Diversey Parkway and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him, according to Chicago police.

“What you got?” the suspect said, according to police. He allegedly ordered the 47-year-old to turn around, asking, “Where’s your money?”

The suspect rifled the other man’s pockets and stole his backpack, cell phone, cigarettes and $20 in cash, police said. The man was then told to “keep walking” and not call the police.

After the robbery, the suspect tried to escape by running down the CTA L’s Brown Line tracks, police said. But assisting officers scrambled up using ladders and caught him.

Charges were pending early Sunday.