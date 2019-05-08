Suspect released in Avalon Park child sexual assault: police

A man questioned in the sexual assault of a 10-year-old boy Sunday in Avalon Park on the South Side has been released.

The boy was sexually assaulted at 4:28 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 82nd Street, according to Chicago police.

Detectives questioned a 45-year-old man and police initially said charges were pending, but as of Wednesday morning he had been released from custody with no charges filed.

Police did not provide further details about the case. The assault remains under investigation by Area South detectives.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.