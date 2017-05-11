Suspect shot after using pellet gun in attempted robbery on South Side

A suspect tried to rob a man using a pellet gun early Sunday but instead was shot multiple times with a handgun in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side.

A 23-year-old man was walking into his home about 1:20 a.m. when a 20-year-old walked up behind him in the 500 block of East 38th and pulled out what appeared to be a gun while he announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The older man took out his own legally-owned handgun and fired at the robber, police said. The younger man was shot in the abdomen and both legs.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

The robber’s gun turned out to be a pellet gun, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the incident.