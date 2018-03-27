Suspected serial robber sought after attempted heist at Schaumburg bank branch

A survellance photo of the suspect who tried to rob a TCF Bank branch Monday morning in Schaumburg. | FBI

The FBI is searching for a suspected serial bank robber after he attempted to rob a TCF Bank branch Monday morning in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

At 9:07 a.m., he tried to rob the branch at 2501 W. Schaumburg Road, according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a 180-pound white male, thought to me in his mid-40s, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8, the FBI said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored knit hat, black gloves, gym shoes and a black face covering.

He is also suspected in a pair of robberies earlier this month at TCF Bank branches, the FBI said. The first robbery happened at 10:23 a.m. March 6 at 2501 W. Schaumburg Road, while the other incident happened at 9:23 a.m. March 14 at 2164 Bloomingdale Road.