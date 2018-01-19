Suspects in carjacked Mustang lead cops on nearly hour-long chase around Chicago

A stolen mustang crashed into another vehicle in the 8700 block of Union. Two people were taken into custody after a nearly hour-long chase. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A high-speed chase of a carjacked car that lasted nearly 45 minutes early Friday resulted in the arrest of two people in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The 2014 lime-green Ford Mustang was taken from two men, ages 21 and 22, in a carjacking at 9:14 p.m. at 116th Street and Church Street in the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. They were sitting in the car when the suspects walked up to them and forced them out at gunpoint, then stole the car and their belongings inside.

Illinois State Police troopers saw the vehicle at 1:13 a.m. and pursued it, but the Mustang got away near Grand Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, police said.

CPD officers later spotted the car at South Blue Island Avenue and Damen Avenue in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said.

A chase led to the 8700 block of South Union, where the Mustang crashed into a parked vehicle, police said. The two people inside the car got out and ran, but were caught and arrested.

The high-speed chase reached as high as 100 MPH and lasted almost 45 minutes, ending at 1:51 a.m., according to unconfirmed reports on police radio chatter.

No injuries were reported. Charges were pending against the two occupants.