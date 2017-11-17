Suspects posing as delivery men attacked woman during home invasion

Two suspects posing as delivery men attacked a woman during a home invasion Thursday night in West Town.

The two males approached the 30-year-old woman at 7:19 p.m. while she was coming home to her apartment in the 1400 block of North Bosworth, according to Chicago Police. The suspects, wearing reflective vests, told her they were delivering something and tried to give her a package.

The woman was then pushed into her apartment and one of the males struck her in the face, police said. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The pair ransacked the apartment before they ran away.

The woman refused medical attention and it was not known whether any belongings were taken, police said.

No one was in custody early Friday as Area North detectives investigated.