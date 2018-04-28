Suspects robbing people at gunpoint in Woodlawn: police

Armed robbers have attacked at least two people this month in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

The suspects have walked up to people on a sidewalk or street, taken out a handgun and demanded property before running away, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 7:25 a.m. on April 13 in the 6200 block of South University Avenue, police said. Another incident happened about 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday a block away from the first one.

The suspects were described as two or three teenagers, one with a shaved head, all between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11 and 120 to 140 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.