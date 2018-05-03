Suspects stole tools, lawn equipment, bicycles from Far South Side garages

Burglars have stolen tools, lawn equipment and bicycles in the past month after breaking into at least four Far South Side garages.

In all the incidents, suspects have broken in through the side door to a garage, according to Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened from:

April 11 to April 13 11000 block of South Green;

April 28 to April 29 in the 10100 block of South May;

April 30 to May 1 in the 10700 block of South Union; and

April 30 to May 1 in the 1000 block of West 108th Place.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.