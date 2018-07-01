Suspects used Divvy bikes during pair of armed robberies on Near West Side

Police are warning Near West Side residents about a pair of recent armed robberies in the River West and West Town neighborhoods.

About 6:45 p.m. June 23, a man rode up to a person on a Divvy bike in the 700 block of North Sangamon and pulled out a handgun before demanding their car keys, according to an alert from Chicago Police. When the person handed over the keys, the man took them and drove off.

The suspect is described as a black man, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 20, standing 5-foot-10 with short, black hair, police said. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

About 10:40 p.m. the following day, two men who were seen riding Divvy bikes attacked a person in the 1400 block of West Lake, police said. The duo displayed a knife during the attack and made off with some of the person’s property.

The suspects are described as two black men, thought to be between 20 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-11, weighing between 160 and 170 pounds with dark complexions, police said. Both were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts.

It was unclear whether the robberies were related.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.