SUV crashes into north suburban restaurant, injures 9 people

Nine people were hurt Saturday afternoon when an SUV backed into a restaurant in the northern suburbs.

A woman driving the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse reversed into the restaurant in the 1400 block of Washington Street in Waukegan, according to Waukegan police.

The elderly driver and a young child passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t critical, police said.

Inside the restaurant, two adults and a child were critically injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police. Two more adults and two other children suffered non-critical injuries.

The driver was issued citations for improper backing and reckless driving, police said.