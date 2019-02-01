SUV crashes through wall of CVS after swiping police car in Zion

A woman drove her SUV several feet into a CVS Friday evening after crashing into a police squad car in the northern suburb.

“We’re very fortunate nobody was hurt,” Zion Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Eric Troy said.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. at a CVS in the 4500 block of Green Bay Road, Troy said.

The woman swiped the front end of the police car and then drove through a solid wall of the building, Troy said. The crash was not the result of a chase, he said.

Firefighters found the SUV about 35 feet inside the store surrounded by debris, Troy said.

The driver was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan with minor injuries, Troy said.

The cause of the crash was unclear. Zion police were investigating the crash.