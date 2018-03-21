SUV crashes into Niles apartment

An SUV crashed into an apartment Tuesday afternoon in north suburban Niles.

A 71-year-old man was driving a 2003 Chevrolet SUV eastbound on Park Street at Wisner Avenue when he swerved to avoid a westbound car and lost control of his vehicle, Niles police said.

The SUV jumped the curb and struck a building located at 8945 Wisner, partially entering an apartment on the building’s ground floor police said.

The driver was issued two traffic citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and for leaving the roadway, police said.

No one was in the apartment at the time of the accident. The driver was treated at the scene for minor cuts and no other injuries were reported, police said.

Due to structural damage, support beams must be put in place before the SUV can be removed from the building, according to an assessment by the Village of Niles Community Development Department.