SUV plunges off Lake Shore Drive overpass, injuring 6; driver in custody

An SUV crashed into a construction site injuring 6 people Tuesday morning in the 100 block of East La Salle Drive. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver drove off a bridge and into a construction zone early Tuesday in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

The vehicle crashed about 2:25 a.m. in the 100 block of East LaSalle Street, police said.

Six people who were in the vehicle were being treated at hospitals. All their conditions had been stabilized, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody under investigation of a suspected DUI, police said. No charges had been filed.