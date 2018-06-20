SUV sought in connection with East Garfield Park killing

Police released photos of a Ford Explorer on Wednesday that is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting June 8 in East Garfield Park. | Chicago Police

Chicago Police released photos Wednesday of an SUV sought by investigators in connection with a fatal shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

A passenger in the Ford Explorer fired shots about 8:30 a.m. June 8 in the 200 block of North Hamlin that killed 26-year-old Curtis Britt as he sat in a Hyundai Santa Fe, according to Chicago Police.

Britt was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:05 a.m., authorities said. Area North detectives were investigating.

The Ford, which had a temporary license plate, headed north on Hamlin after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the SUV was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to http://www.tipsoft.com.