SWAT team called to Loop for person threatening to jump from building

A SWAT team is responding to a building in the Loop Saturday morning for a suicide threat.

About 6:40 a.m., officers responded to calls of a female threatening to jump from a building in the 200 block of North Columbus Drive, Chicago police said. A SWAT team was called to the scene just after 7 a.m.

Street closures are expected, police said. The situation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.