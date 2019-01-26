Officer shot in vest in West Rogers Park, 1 in custody

An officer was shot in his bulletproof vest while responding to a domestic incident Saturday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. to the 6400 block of North Kedzie, where they encountered a man who fired shots at them, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

A bullet grazed the vest of one of the responding officers, Guglielmi said. The officer was not hurt, Guglielmi said. The officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Officers returned fire, but did not strike the man, who was later taken into custody, Guglielmi said.

SWAT teams were called to the scene, but the request was cancelled before they arrived, Chicago police said.