Person barricades self in Park Manor apartment after shooting woman in face

A gunman barricaded himself inside an apartment early Monday after shooting a woman in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood, according to police.

About 1:30 a.m., officers found the 39-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her face inside a stairwell of a two-story apartment building in the 7000 block of South Prairie Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, according to police.

The woman told investigators that a male inside the building fired shots and then barricaded himself inside the apartment, police said. The incident appeared to be domestic-related.

A SWAT team was on still scene at 3:30 a.m., police said.