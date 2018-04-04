A SWAT team was called after a man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday afternoon in the North Side Buena Park neighborhood.
Police were called about the barricade situation about 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Kenmore, according to Chicago Police.
A SWAT team was responding to the scene, police said. Further details were not immediately available.
A Chicago Police helicopter could be heard
Train service was being temporarily suspended for Red Line trains between the Wilson and Addison stations due to police activity, the CTA said in a service alert. Service was continuing between Howard and Wilson and between Addison and 95th.