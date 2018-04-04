SWAT team called after man barricades himself inside Buena Park home

Police block off Irving Park Avenue west of Sheridan Road after a man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday afternoon in the 4000 block of North Kenmore. | Maria de la Guardia/Sun-Times

A SWAT team was called after a man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday afternoon in the North Side Buena Park neighborhood.

Police were called about the barricade situation about 1:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Kenmore, according to Chicago Police.

A SWAT team was responding to the scene, police said. Further details were not immediately available.

A Chicago Police helicopter could be heard

Train service was being temporarily suspended for Red Line trains between the Wilson and Addison stations due to police activity, the CTA said in a service alert. Service was continuing between Howard and Wilson and between Addison and 95th.