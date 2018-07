SWAT team called after man barricades self inside Austin home with 3-year-old

A man barricaded himself inside a home with a 3-year-old boy Tuesday morning in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The man barricaded himself inside the home with the child at 11:46 a.m., according to Chicago Police. It was not immediately clear whether the man was armed.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, police said. Further details were not immediately available.