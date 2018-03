SWAT team called after reports of shooting, barricade situation in Rosemoor

A SWAT team was called after a person was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The SWAT team was dispatched to a barricade situation following reports of a person shot about 3:30 p.m. after in the 10400 block of South King, according to Chicago Police.

Further details were not immediately available.