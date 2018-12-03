SWAT team called after shots fired in Cragin

A SWAT team was called after gunshots were fired shortly before noon Monday in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Police were called at 11:57 a.m. for reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of North Cicero, according to Chicago police. A SWAT team was at the scene and the situation was ongoing as of 3 p.m.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said there were “no known threats to the public or community.”

Street closures should be expected in the area.

Further details were not immediately available.