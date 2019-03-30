SWAT team called after shots fired in Park Manor

A SWAT team swarmed a building in Park Manor Saturday morning.

About 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shorts fired in the 200 block of East 69th Place, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Officers reported more gunfire from inside of a building in the area but were unable to enter the structure and a SWAT team was called, police said.

A person inside may be shot but officers have not confirmed any injuries, police said.

The situation is ongoing.