SWAT team called to Northwest Side for person with gun

Chicago Police called in their special weapons teams Sunday morning to the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4:20 a.m., SWAT teams were called to the 6000 block of West Diversey for a person with a gun, police said.

No injuries had been reported at 6 a.m., police said.

Austin and Diversey CTA buses were being rerouted around the street closures.

