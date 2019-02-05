SWAT team called to possible barricade in West Rogers Park

Multiple streets were closed because of an armed person possibly barricaded inside a building Tuesday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Officers were called about a battery in progress at 9:21 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Ridge, according to Chicago police.

They arrived and discovered that a male suspect may have barricaded himself inside the building with a weapon, police said. A SWAT team was called to assist officers at the scene.

The situation is ongoing and multiple streets in the area have been closed as a precaution, according to police.