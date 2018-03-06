SWAT team called to possible barricade involving bank robbery suspect on NW Side

A person who tried to rob a bank Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side may have barricaded himself in a building in the Portage Park neighborhood, prompting a SWAT team response.

The male suspect tried to rob a bank about 10:43 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Irving Park Road, according to Chicago Police.

He then ran away and may have entered a building in the 4900 block of West Addison, police said. A SWAT team was at the building Tuesday as of 12:21 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.