SWAT team responds to man with gun on West Side

Chicago police were in a stand off with a man with a gun Friday in Fifth City on the West Side.

Officers responded about 2 p.m. to the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard for a man with a long gun who was arguing with someone, police said.

A SWAT team was called for the man who was held up in a building, according to police. It was unclear if he was holding anyone with him.

Police were still on the scene at 4:15 p.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

