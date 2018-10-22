SWAT team finds Chatham home empty after reported barricade situation

SWAT officers entered a South Side Chatham neighborhood home to find it empty after reports that a man had barricaded himself inside Monday morning.

Officers were called shortly before 10 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of East 76th Street, according to Chicago police. A 23-year-old woman was able to get out of the home without being injured, but told authorities that a 27-year-old man was still inside.

SWAT officers and a negotiator were called to the scene, police said. Officers eventually entered the home about noon and found that it was empty.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon as detectives continued to investigate.