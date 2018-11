SWAT team responds to Grand Crossing for barricaded man

Chicago police sent its special weapons team to the Grand Crossing neighborhood Tuesday night for an armed man barricaded inside of a home.

The SWAT team was called about 10 p.m. to the 7500 block of South Blackstone Avenue, police said.

The incident may be domestic-related, according to preliminary information from police.

The situation was ongoing and additional details were not immediately released.