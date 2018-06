SWAT team responds to man barricaded in a garage in Calumet Heights

A SWAT team responded to a man with a gun Friday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

About 11 p.m., the SWAT team was called in for a man who fired shots from a house and then barricaded himself in a garage in the 9400 block of South Commercial Avenue, Chicago Police said.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

No further information was available.