SWAT team responds to Park Manor barricade situation, nearby school on lockdown

A SWAT team was called and an elementary school was placed on lockdown after a man barricaded himself inside a home with a woman Wednesday morning in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

Officers were called for a “domestic incident” about 8:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Rhodes, according to Chicago police.

The man then barricaded himself inside the home with the woman, police said. It was not immediately clear whether he was armed.

The nearby Park Manor Elementary School, 7037 S. Rhodes, was placed on lockdown, police said.

The situation is ongoing.