SWAT teams respond to false report of hostage situation in Woodlawn

Police and SWAT teams respond to reports of a hostage situation Monday night in the 6500 block of South Ellis. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

SWAT teams responded to a report of a person being held hostage Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, but the report turned out to be false, according to Chicago Police.

About 11:25 p.m. police and SWAT teams responded to the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue where a man with a gun was reportedly holding his girlfriend hostage and refusing to leave her home, police said.

It was later determined that someone called police from another location, falsely reporting that someone was being held hostage, police said.

No one was being held hostage at the home.

The scene was secured and the house was cleared with no injuries reported, police said.