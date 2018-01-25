Male in custody after barricading self in Near West Side apartment

SWAT teams were called Thursday night to the University Village-Little Italy neighborhood on the Near West Side.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. to reports of a male who barricaded himself inside an apartment in the 1400 block of West Taylor Street and refused to leave, Chicago Police said.

He was taken into custody at 9:13 p.m., police said.

At least one block of Taylor Street between Laflin Street and Loomis Street was blocked off, with more than a dozen police and SWAT vehicles on the scene as of about 10:30 p.m., police said.

The incident is in the area of the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

It was not immediately clear why the male barricaded himself in the residence, or how the report of the incident initially came in, police said.

The area will remain blocked off until the scene is secure, police said.