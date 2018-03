SWAT teams respond to person threatening suicide at Lake View home

Police and SWAT personnel respond late Friday to a call of a male threatening suicide at his Lake View home. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Swat teams responded late Friday to a North Side Lake View home where a person was threatening suicide.

Police and SWAT personnel responded at 11:39 p.m. to the home in the 800 block of West Newport after a male made the threat, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

No further information was immediately made available.