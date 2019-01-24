SWAT teams stake Englewood home after woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lakeview

A duo of armed carjackers was barricaded inside a home early Thursday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood following a police chase down Lake Shore Drive that began in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

About 11 p.m. Wednesday, a male and female robbed a 52-year-old woman at gunpoint as she walked on a sidewalk in front of a residence in the 800 block of Fletcher, according to Chicago police. They forced her to hand over her purse, cell phone and the keys to her van.

Officers spotted the stolen van at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Lake Shore Drive and tailed the vehicle until it crashed in the 6600 block of South Bishop, police said.

The male and female dashed inside a building on that block and have refused to come out as of Thursday morning, police said. SWAT teams were outside staking the scene.

No one was injured, police said.