‘Swatting’ call prompts police response at Lisle apartment building

Police responded to false reports of a fatal shooting that turned out to be a “swatting” incident Thursday morning at an apartment building in west suburban Lisle.

The Lisle Police Department received a call at 7:43 a.m. from someone claiming he’d shot and killed his father in an apartment in the 4700 block of St. Joseph Creek Road in Lisle, according to a statement from Lisle police.

Officers responded and formed a perimeter around the building, police said. When they reached the apartment’s resident by phone, they learned that he was in Chicago and Chicago Police confirmed his location.

He let police search his apartment, at which time authorities determined that no criminal activity had occurred inside, police said. Investigators also determined that the resident was not the person who had made the initial call to police.

The call is suspected to be a “swatting” hoax intended to draw a large police response to the address, police said. There was “no known threat to the community.”

The call remained under investigation Thursday and anyone with information was asked to call the Lisle Police Department Investigations Unit at (630) 271-4200.