SWEET: Democrats move fast after Franken sexual misconduct allegation

Then-comedian Al Franken and sports commentator Leeann Tweeden perform a comic skit for service members during the USO Sergeant Major of the Army's 2006 Hope and Freedom Tour in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Sen. Franken, D-Minn., has apologized after Tweeden accused him of forcibly kissing her during the tour. | Staff Sgt. Patrick N. Moes/U.S. Army via AP

WASHINGTON – The sexual harassment allegations keep coming and coming.

On Thursday, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, was the latest prominent man confronted with sexual misconduct from his past.

In the case of Franken, a broadcaster, Leeann Tweeden, said she was “forcibly kissed” by Franken and groped while asleep when they were on a 2006 USO tour.

With this new environment – this post Harvey Weinstein era – more women now feel free to come forward with their #MeToo stories.

It’s worth noting how fast Franken’s fellow Democrats condemned his behavior – including Illinois Senate Democrats Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin; and Franken’s fellow senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar.

“These types of actions are simply unacceptable and should be reviewed by the Ethics Committee,” Duckworth said in a statement. “Women across America should be able to feel safe in their workplace, and they deserve our support when coming forward with allegations of misconduct.”

Durbin said: “There is never an excuse for this behavior — ever. What Senator Franken did was wrong, and it should be referred to the Ethics Committee for review.”

Klobuchar, who has been trying to reform how Congress deals with harassment matters, said in her statement: “This should not have happened to Leeann Tweeden. I strongly condemn this behavior and the Senate Ethics Committee must open an investigation. This is another example of why we need to change work environments and reporting practices across the nation, including in Congress.”

Was this swift reaction from Democrats done for the right reason – because Franken did something shameful and Tweeden had the photo to prove it – or did Democrats know that with multiple accusations of sexual misconduct with young girls festering against GOP Alabama Senate contender Roy Moore, they could not be silent?

Franken’s first statement fell short.

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it.”

Soon after, the former comedian in fuller remarks said he knew what he did in 2006 was not funny.

“I don’t know what was in my head when I took that picture, and it doesn’t matter. There’s no excuse,” Franken said.

And this does not happen often: Franken himself asked for the Senate ethics committee to investigate him.

He’ll get an investigation from the six-member Select Committee on Ethics.

Unlike other Senate panels, this one is divided equally between Republicans and Democrats, instead of the usual tilt toward the party controlling the chamber.

The Republicans are Sens. Johnny Isakson from Georgia; Pat Roberts from Kansas; and James Risch from Idaho. The Democrats are Christopher Coons from Delaware; Brian Schatz from Hawaii and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire.

I don’t want to be cynical. But I have to point out how obviously Democrats followed a basic damage control rule when dealing with bad news: Get it out quickly. And if you did something wrong, admit it.

The byproduct of that, intentional or not: The contrast with Moore and Republicans who hesitate to speak out on him – or who took their time – is also clear to see.