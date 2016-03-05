Hillary Clinton’s first Illinois TV ads started airing Saturday
WASHINGTON — Hillary Clinton’s first Illinois commercials started airing on Saturday, with what the campaign described only as an “initial seven-figure ad buy in Illinois.”
Clinton’s team is using two spots — one narrated by actor Morgan Freeman, with an African American focus, the other in which she rips Johnson Controls, the Wisconsin company she has been scorching from the campaign trail for trying to evade U.S. taxes.
The ads are running in the Chicago, Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Peoria-Bloomington and Rockford markets.
The Illinois primary is March 15.
