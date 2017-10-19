SWEET: Kelly lends moral voice — and more politics — to phone flap

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. | AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

WASHINGTON – Wow.

In an extraordinary briefing, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, a Gold Star father, loaned his enormous moral authority to President Donald Trump on Thursday, defending Trump’s handling of a call to the family of a soldier killed in action in Niger.

Kelly’s appearance was a surprise. This is only the second time that Kelly helmed a briefing. He came to the podium on Day 4 of a sizzling controversy, ignited by Trump, over how presidents handle the job of consoling families of the fallen.

Kelly has heartbreaking perspective on military sacrifice. He’s delivered sad news. And he’s gotten it. He is a former Marine general whose son, Robert, also a Marine, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

OPINION

A hush fell over the briefing room as Kelly set the stage when he first came to the podium, becoming emotional and choked up at times.

“Most Americans don’t know what happens when we lose one of our soldiers, sailors, Airmen, Marines or Coast Guardsmen in combat. So let me tell you what happens. Their buddies wrap them up in whatever passes as a shroud, puts them on a helicopter as a routine and sends them home.

“Their first stop along the way is when they’re packed in ice.”

This latest debate started on Monday, when Trump was asked at a press conference, “Why we haven’t heard from you?” in the wake of four soldiers killed in an ambush in Niger around Oct. 4.

On Monday, Trump had neither sent a letter or called any of the families.

Incapable of just saying what he was going to do, Trump jumped to his default position – find a way to blast former President Barack Obama – saying at first, falsely, Obama and other presidents did not contact Gold Star families.

On Tuesday, Trump dragged Kelly into this by suggesting to reporters that they ask Kelly if Obama called him when his son was killed. Kelly was on active duty at the time. Obama, it turned out, did not phone – though Kelly and his wife attended a White House Gold Star family event six months later, seated with then-first lady Michelle Obama.

That Obama did not call “was not a criticism. That was just to simply say, I don’t believe President Obama called. That’s not a negative thing. I don’t believe President Bush called in all cases,” Kelly said.

The former general blasted Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., for disclosing what Trump said in his Tuesday call to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson. Wilson is a longtime friend of the family who happened to be with them when Trump called.

However, in pursuing the attack, Kelly confirmed that Wilson got the gist of Trump’s comment right, about how Trump said “he knew what he was getting into.” Trump said Wilson, “fabricated” what he said. It doesn’t seem like she did.

Said Kelly, “I was stunned when I came to work yesterday morning and brokenhearted at what I saw a member of Congress doing, a member of Congress who listened in on a phone call from the president of the United States to a young wife, and in his way tried to express that opinion that he’s a brave man, a fallen hero.

“He knew what he was getting himself into, because he enlisted,” said Kelly, who noted how few volunteer to serve in the Armed Forces. “That was the message that was transmitted.”

In Kelly’s version, Trump tried to say the right thing. In Wilson’s version, it came out all wrong.

By shifting the blame to Wilson, a long-time family friend – who made it political by going so public – Kelly further politicized the situation.

When it came time for questions, Kelly asked reporters, “Anyone here a Gold Star parent or sibling?”

No one raised a hand.

“Does anyone here know a Gold Star parent or sibling?” Kelly took questions only from reporters who did.

It seemed to me Kelly tried to degrade reporters by implying we are out of touch.

It is true Trump never served.