SWEET: Trump creates chaos for consumers, insurance companies

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON – No matter your politics – if you voted for President Donald Trump or not – if you got federal subsidies to help cover your health care costs – a benefit made possible by Obamacare – well, Trump ended them on Friday.

Those payments are not being replaced. Is that what you expected? Is that what you budgeted for?

Across the nation, some 6 million low-and middle-income people get federal help paying for deductibles, co-pays and other out-of-pocket costs in what is call a “cost-sharing reduction” program.

OPINION

About 175,000 residents in Illinois get the subsidy. For Chicago area counties, that’s 75,558 people in Cook; 16,828 in DuPage; 11,102 in Lake; 6,770 in Kane; and 5,260 in McHenry.

On Friday night, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan joined 18 other state attorneys general in filing a lawsuit in the Northern District of California – the San Francisco/Oakland division – against the Trump administration, arguing the payments are lawful and should continue.

“Ripping healthcare coverage away from millions of people who need it most is not just illegal but unjust,” Madigan said in a statement. “I will keep fighting this reckless action to ensure Illinois residents receive the healthcare federal law provides.”

Trump campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare, former President Barack Obama’s signature – and flawed – Affordable Healthcare Act.

Since Trump can’t get a repeal or replace bill through Congress, he’s hijacking Obamacare to make sure it fails.

What Trump did Friday was just create chaos – for consumers and for insurance companies.

Here’s now these federal cost sharing subsidies work for consumers eligible for the help.

Insurance companies pay some of a person’s out-of-pocket expenses. Then the federal government reimburses the insurance company. Insurance companies set 2017 rates based on the federal cost-sharing subsidies.

And now, poof, the subsidies are being halted.

Is that any way to run a business? If you ran an insurance company, would you stay in an Obamacare marketplace exchange in 2018 without raising premiums – for everyone – to cover the risk of sudden payment policy changes?

Trump got this all twisted, saying Friday, “That money is a subsidy for insurance companies. Take a look at their stocks. Look where they are. They’re going through the roof, from past – I don’t know about today. But the insurance companies that made a fortune, that money was a subsidy and almost, you could say, a payoff for insurance companies.”

“The idea that these cost reductions are bailouts is not only inaccurate but intentionally misleading,” said Kathy Waligora, the director of the Health Reform Initiative, a project of EverThrive Illinois, which has been vigorously defending Obamacare. “The payments directly support access to health care.”

This subsidy has been the subject of a legal fight brought by Republicans who won in a lower court ruling now on appeal. Trump’s Justice Department on Friday told the appellate court the Trump administration was ending the payments on the grounds they were not properly appropriated – even though the payments to insurance companies have been made since 2014.

Republicans in Illinois are either backing Trump on this or hiding. The Democrats running for governor have been bashing Gov. Bruce Rauner’s silence on Trump’s moves on Obamacare – with potential enormous state impact.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said “from this point forward, the American people will know that when their healthcare is more expensive and the quality of their coverage worsens, it is because of the Trump administration.”

Trump keeps blaming Democrats when Republicans control the House, Senate and White House.

“It’s up to Congress to act,” said U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.

“Republicans in the White House and Congress are engaged in a massive ACA sabotage effort that will drive up your family’s costs. If you see higher premiums next year, remember that they will include a ‘Republican surcharge’ that could have been easily prevented.”