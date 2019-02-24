Swift winds leave 2K ComEd customers without power in Chicago

Thousands in the Chicago area have lost power Sunday morning amid a “High Wind Warning” issued for the region.

A total 8,942 ComEd customers were reporting power outages as of 7:30 a.m., according to the utility company’s outage map.

Of that share, over 4,000 of the customers were Cook County residents and 2,128 were in Chicago.

Will County had the second-largest share of outage reports at 2,204; Lake, DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties all saw 100 or less.

The utility company tweeted it had dispatched additional manpower to respond to power outages this weekend.

Strong, gusty winds are forecasted to blow through our area! We have increased staffing to respond to any power outages that may occur. Please report outages by tweeting #OUT @ComEd and get status updates by tweeting #STAT. pic.twitter.com/r5OGqTb218 — ComEd (@ComEd) February 23, 2019

The National Weather Service issued a “High Wind Warning” that began overnight and will last until 6 p.m. Sunday in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

The gusts will likely hover between 50 and 60 mph and are predicted to peak between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., when speeds of up to 65 mph are possible, the weather service said.