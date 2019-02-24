Our Pledge To You

Chicago

02/24/2019, 07:42am

Swift winds leave 2K ComEd customers without power in Chicago

ComEd Training Center, 3536 S. Iron St. | Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
Thousands in the Chicago area have lost power Sunday morning amid a “High Wind Warning” issued for the region.

A total 8,942 ComEd customers were reporting power outages as of 7:30 a.m., according to the utility company’s outage map.

Of that share, over 4,000 of the customers were Cook County residents and 2,128 were in Chicago.

Will County had the second-largest share of outage reports at 2,204; Lake, DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties all saw 100 or less.

The utility company tweeted it had dispatched additional manpower to respond to power outages this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a “High Wind Warning” that began overnight and will last until 6 p.m. Sunday in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

The gusts will likely hover between 50 and 60 mph and are predicted to peak between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., when speeds of up to 65 mph are possible, the weather service said.

