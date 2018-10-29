Gab.com is taken down after synagogue shooting

Clifford Pearlman, of Center City, is among the hundreds attending an Interfaith Vigil of Solidarity and Hope at Rodeph Shalom in Philadelphia on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in commemoration of the anti-Semitic attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The vigil was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. | Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

PITTSBURGH — A social media site popular with far-right extremists and where the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect had a profile has been taken down.

Gab.com writes it has been “systematically no-platformed by App Stores, multiple hosting providers, and several payment processors.”

In an audio statement on Twitter, co-founder and CEO Andrew Torba called Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 an “act of terrorism.” Torba says the site has a zero-tolerance policy for terrorism and violence.

Gab.com says it suspended the account of suspect Robert Gregory Bowers and contacted law enforcement immediately, turning over his account. The site says Bowers had accounts on other social media platforms.

Bowers is due in court on Monday.

