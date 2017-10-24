Taco Bell fans clammer for Kit Kat and Twix quesadillas

Taco Bell debuted the Chocoladilla last year in the United Kingdom. | Taco Bell UK/Facebook

Just in time for Halloween, Taco Bell is testing its scariest quesadilla concoction yet.

Taco Bell is rolling out its “Kit Kat Chocoladilla” at Milwaukee, Wisconsin locations through mid-November, the fast food chain confirmed on Twitter. It’s basically a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted chocolate and Kit Kat pieces. Best part about it? It’s only $1.

Taco Bell rolled out the Chocoladilla last year in the United Kingdom.

Some customers have also reported spotting caramel quesadilla’s known as “Twix Chocoladillas” in Wisconsin stores.

And like always, Twitter didn’t disappoint with its reaction to Taco Bell’s newest quesadillas.

The final horseman of the apocalypse has arrived in the form of Taco Bell's Chocoladilla, a quesadilla replacing cheese w/melted KitKat bars pic.twitter.com/EErp9fabHS — Ghostlike Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) October 23, 2017

Before you run out to buy the new "Caramel Chocoladilla" from good ol Taco Bell, you should ask why you hate yourself that much. — Matthew Allen (@heckner_matt) October 19, 2017

Dear people of Wisconsin,

Please help the #tacobell #chocoladilla make it to a national market. The whole nation is counting on you — Logan McDermott (@clogancm) October 23, 2017

Some are even demanding they bring it to Illinois.

@tacobell The chocoladilla is god.Bring it to Illinois — Brennon Dalman (@BrennonDalman) October 24, 2017

