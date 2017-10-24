Just in time for Halloween, Taco Bell is testing its scariest quesadilla concoction yet.
Taco Bell is rolling out its “Kit Kat Chocoladilla” at Milwaukee, Wisconsin locations through mid-November, the fast food chain confirmed on Twitter. It’s basically a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted chocolate and Kit Kat pieces. Best part about it? It’s only $1.
Taco Bell rolled out the Chocoladilla last year in the United Kingdom.
Some customers have also reported spotting caramel quesadilla’s known as “Twix Chocoladillas” in Wisconsin stores.
And like always, Twitter didn’t disappoint with its reaction to Taco Bell’s newest quesadillas.
Some are even demanding they bring it to Illinois.
