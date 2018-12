Taco vendor robbed in Gage Park

Police issued a warning of recent robberies to a taco vendor and pizza delivery driver in the Gage park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In the two robberies, a man approaches the driver or vendor and announces a robbery, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened about 8:20 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Rockwell, and about 2:40 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 5100 block of South Western Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8382.