Take Over Jam at Chicago Theatre canceled over ‘security concerns’

A hip-hop concert at the Chicago Theatre scheduled for Thursday night was canceled because of security concerns.

WGCI-FM’s Take Over Jam – which was scheduled to take place Thursday night with performances by Blac Youngsta, YFN Lucci, Rich the Kid, Lil Baby, Derez De’Shon, Kash Doll, Valee’ and Molly Brazy – was canceled at the advisement of law enforcement officials, according to a statement issued Thursday by the radio station.

“We have been advised by Chicago law enforcement to cancel tonight’s WGCI Take Over Jam due to specific safety and security concerns for the surrounding area,” the station said.

WGCI said all online and phone Ticketmaster ticket purchases would be automatically refunded, while all other tickets could be refunded at the point of purchase.