Takeover robbery reported at BMO Harris Bank branch in Logan Square

Surveillance photos of the suspects who robbed a BMO Harris bank branch Thursday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood. | FBI

A takeover robbery was reported Thursday afternoon at a BMO Harris Bank branch in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 3:45 p.m., two black males armed with handguns robbed the branch at 2865 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

They were both seen wearing hooded sweatshirts, Croon said.

Both the FBI and Chicago Police responded to the scene, Croon said.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.