Woman, infant daughter missing from Wentworth Gardens

Police are looking for a woman and her 1-month-old daughter who have been missing since Monday from Wentworth Gardens on the South Side.

Angel Bruce, 18, was last seen with her daughter, Taniyah Taylor, in the 3700 block of South Princeton, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Bruce was described as a 4-foot-10, 143-pound African-American woman with brown eyes, black and brown hair and a medium brown complexion, police said. She has an “L” tattooed on one of her forearms and may be wearing a black Nike windbreaker, a blue True Religion hoodie, blue jeans and brown Ugg boots.

Police described Taniyah as a 19-inch, 10-pound African-American girl with black hair and a medium brown complexion. She may be wearing a pink one-piece snowsuit, a pink hat with a picture of a bird on it and a gray sleeper with white polka dots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8380.